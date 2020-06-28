Live Now
Trotwood police investigate robbery at Burger King

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Police are investigating a robbery at a Burger King on Salem Avenue.

Police were called to the fast-food chains parking lot just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived they say they spotted two suspects running from the scene.

Police chased the two, caught up with them and took them into custody.

Authorities are still investigating this incident, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with more details when available.

