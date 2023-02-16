TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Trotwood man has been sentenced for possessing with the intent to distribute “bulk amounts of narcotics,” according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Court documents report that Dayton police officers executed a search warrant at 35-year-old Rasean J. Piner’s residence on Patrick Street in May 2021 when they found drug paraphernalia and processing equipment in the kitchen. A firearm was also found in a bedroom.

In total, officers seized more than 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, 842 grams of cocaine and about 42 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators discovered more than $8,000 in cash which was partially hidden in the bathroom wall.

In May 2022, Piner admitted in a plea agreement to possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to U.S. Attorney Parker’s office, Piner was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 151 months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute bulk amounts of narcotics.