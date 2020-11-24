Trotwood man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 2019 fatal shooting

Randall Aniton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentence of Randall Aniton, 64, of Trotwood, after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Myron Taylor on Dec. 21, 2019.

Authorities said that when they arrived on the day of the shooting, Aniton told officers that he had shot Taylor. He was then placed in a police cruiser while officers entered the home. Once inside, they found the body of the victim who was shot twice.

After investigating, authorities found that Aniton shot Taylor after a short altercation.

