Trotwood man indicted in fatal shooting of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Trotwood man for charges related to a fatal shooting in early September.

Lerone Wesley McKenzie, 42, was indicted for fatally shooting 31-year-old Jovan Patterson inside her Dayton apartment on Sept. 2.

According to prosecutors, Dayton police officers were sent to an apartment in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Patterson body, who had been fatally shot.

Police were able to find witnesses who identified McKenzie as the shooter. On Friday, Sept. 3, police were able to locate the suspect at his home in Trotwood and take him into custody.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted McKenzie for:

  • Four counts of murder
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • Two counts of aggravated burglary
  • Two counts of having weapons while under disability – prior drug offense
  • One count of having weapons while under disability – prior offense of violence

All of the counts, besides having weapons while under disability, include a three year firearm specifications and Repeat Violent Offender specifications.

McKenzie is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 8:30 a.m.

