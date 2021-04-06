Trotwood man indicted for fatal shooting at BP in Kettering

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Ja’Leel R. Brooks, of Trotwood, was indicted for a March 27 shooting at a BP gas station in Kettering.

Officers were already at the BP gas station on South Smithville Road and Wilmington Pike performing a business check when they heard gunshots from the parking lot. When the officers exited the gas station they ordered Brooks to show his hands, which prompted him to drop his handgun to the ground.

A follow-up investigation has led police to believe that the driver, 21-year-old Anthony Gray Jr., and Brooks got into an argument. Gray pulled the car over at the BP gas station, Brooks exited the vehicle and shot into the driver’s side window, killing Gray and injuring another.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Brooks for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault (serious physical harm)

Two counts of Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)

All of the counts carry three year firearm specifications for using a firearm.

Brooks is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled

to be arraigned on Thursday, April 8, at 8:30 a.m.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.