NACOGDOCHES CO., Texas (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was arrested in Nacogdoches County, Texas after officers found nearly 26 pounds of cocaine in his car.

According to our partners at KETK, 39-year-old Brandon Lee White was stopped for a traffic violation that morning. While performing a search, Nacogdoches PD K9 Hamer alerted on the vehicle, and officers discovered 25.8 pounds of cocaine tucked inside an after-market compartment, officers told KETK.

White was arrested and booked into the county jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, according to jail records by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrying 400 or more grams of a controlled substance is a class 1 felony and, if convicted, could result in up to 99 years or life in prison, the Texas Controlled Substances Act explains. The minimum sentence for this offense is 15 years in prison.