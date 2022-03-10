DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A trial is underway for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-husband in Riverside back in 2017.

Sterling Roberts is accused of shooting Robert Caldwell multiple times in front of his three children after Robert Caldwell recently gained custody of his children. He is facing several charges, including murder. Roberts’ trial continued Thursday, according to federal documents.

Roberts’ girlfriend, Tawnney Caldwell, pleaded guilty to interstate stalking that resulted in her ex-husband’s death in October 2020. She was sentenced to 20 to 35 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers said according to Tawnney Caldwell’s plea agreement, around 6 p.m. on August 15, 2017, Robert Caldwell and his three minor children left a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio. While crossing the parking lot, Robert Caldwell was shot multiple times by Sterling Roberts in front of his children and died at the scene.

According to the plea, Sterling Roberts and Tawnney Caldwell planned Robert Caldwell’s death together and were in contact via cell phone several times before and after the fatal shooting.