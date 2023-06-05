DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial for a woman accused of a fatal wrong-way crash in 2019 is set to begin on Monday, June 5.

On St. Patrick’s Day in 2019, 25-year-old Abby Michaels was allegedly involved in a head-on collision that killed a mother, a father and their 10-year-old daughter. Witnesses reported that Michaels was driving on the wrong side of I-75 when the crash occurred.

She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder and three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. and 2 NEWS will provide updates.

