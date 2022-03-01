MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A court date has been set for a Xenia woman following a 2019 wrong-way crash that killed a family of three.

Abby Michaels was involved in a head-on collision on St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 that killed a mother, father and their 10-year-old daughter. Witnesses alleged that Michaels was driving on the wrong side of I-75 when the crash occurred.

According to police, Michaels is charged with counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and murder. She was also charged with an OVI, however, the blood evidence was thrown out due to a judge’s ruling.

According to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Michaels’ jury trial is set for August 1, 2022. There will also be a pretrial conference on July 20, 2022.