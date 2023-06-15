DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial date is pushed back several months for the man accused of stabbing his ex-boyfriend. It is now being held on the same date the alleged murder occurred one year ago.

According to court documents, Cornelius Brogan will appear in court on November 27, 2023, exactly a year after his ex-boyfriend, Scott Patrick Hannah was found dead in his home.

Brogan was arrested in Kentucky later that night, after he allegedly tackled a Logan County deputy. He was extradited to Ohio just over a week later.

He is currently facing multiple charges including the following:

1 count of Murder – purposeful

2 counts of Murder – proximate result of committing Felonious Assault

1 count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

1 count of Felonious Assault – Deadly weapon

Brogan is now being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.