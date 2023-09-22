DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A trial date is set for the man accused of murdering his three children.

Chad Doerman will be back in court on Monday, Nov. 20 for a judge to hear all 33 motions filed in the case. A four-week official trial time has been set for July 8 to Aug. 2, 2024.

He is facing at least 21 counts. Nine of the counts are for aggravated murder.

Doerman is accused of murdering his three young sons in Clermont County in June. 2 NEWS previously reported that police arrived to a residence on Laurel Lindale Road after someone reportedly called 911.