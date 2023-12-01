DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A trial date has been set for the criminal case involving four men who allegedly stole 300 Apple Watches from a delivery truck at Greene Towne Center.

Those charged include Alexander Wilson Diaz-Remache, 39; Jonathan Eduardo Remache-Diaz, 33; Alvaro Oswaldo Loaiza-Alvarez, 27; and Gustavo Daniel Vinueaza-Bueno, 36.

The trial is set for Jan. 25, 2024. District Judge Michael J. Newman will preside over the case in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio.

According to the indictment, between Jan. and Sept. 2023, the defendants conspired to steal interstate shipments and transport stolen goods in interstate commerce.

It is alleged three of the defendants entered the United States on travel visas and established California as a base of their illegal activities with Diaz-Remache.

From their California base, the co-conspirators would reportedly travel by plane and car to other states, including Ohio, Virginia and Maryland, in search of malls and retail centers housing Apple stores, jewelry stores and other businesses.

In the Southern District of Ohio, the men allegedly performed surveillance of a FedEx delivery truck at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek on Sept. 19.

The indictment states one defendant attempted to distract the delivery driver in a hallway while the other three forced entry into the delivery truck, stealing 300 Apple watches.

A few days later, on Sept. 22, the four defendants allegedly performed similar surveillance of a UPS truck at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek with the intent to steal the interstate shipment within it.

Additional thefts occurred in Maryland and Virgina, including the theft of approximately $300,000 in diamonds and other jewelry from a UPS delivery truck.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio among others are representing this case.