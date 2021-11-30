MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing two teenagers in a garage got underway Tuesday.

The trial for 65-year-old Victor Santana started in the afternoon after jury selection was held, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The trial is being presided over by Judge Timothy N. O’Connell.

Santana is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street on August 28, 2019. He is charged with four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felonious assault. In November 2019, Santana pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in court.