Trenton man pleads guilty to illegal purchase of firearms connected to shooting of Det. Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Arland Mills, 42, pleaded guilty to to hiring Delano Wells, 50, of Trenton, to illegally purchase firearms for him that are connected to the killing of Detective Jorge Del Rio.

Dayton Police Detective and DEA Task Force Officer Del Rio was shot on Nov. 4, 2019, while executing a search warrant on Ruskin Road in Dayton.

Authorities have determined that Wells purchased the firearms from a licensed dealer in Middletown on behalf of Mills, but put on ATF forms that he was purchasing them for himself.

Wells bought more than eight firearms in this manner. Mills will be forfeiting 28 firearms to the government as part of this case.

Aiding and abetting the making of a false statement in connection with buying a firearm is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.