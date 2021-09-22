Traffic stop turns into narcotics bust for Mercer County deputies

(Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for possessing narcotics after pulling him over for turn signal violations in the area of Green Road and US-127.

Michael P. Marincel, 47, was pulled over on Green Road after he failed to use his turn signal several times. Deputies approached the vehicle with a K-9 unit, who alerted them to the smell of narcotics.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found suspect drugs in two pieces of folded paper, a zip lock bag containing what is believed to be meth and several glass meth pipes.

Marincel was arrested and booked into the Mercer County Jail without incident with a bond of $50,000, subject to 10 percent.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

