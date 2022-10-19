Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Johnston Township man is facing drug charges, and suspected stolen items were removed from his car following a traffic stop.

A deputy on patrol in Johnstown Township was alerted at about 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to a possible theft on Bushnell Campbell Road in Kinsman and was given a description and name of a suspect.

A car matching the description passed the deputy who was sitting at the intersection of Route 193 and Route 88.

After the deputy said he saw the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Aaron Repko, weave into the oncoming lane, he tried to pull him over, but Repko didn’t stop, so the deputy followed him to his home on Youngstown Kingsville Road.

Inside the car was an air compressor on the front seat and several wallets, one of them belonging to the theft victim who alerted police, according to the report. In the back seat was a TV and a DVD player, the report stated.

The deputy said Repko told him that he bought the air compressor from a friend and that the TV and DVD player were his. They also found an uncapped syringe in the car, a syringe in Repko’s waistband and two empty testosterone vials in his pockets, the report stated.

As Repko was being taken to the jail, he kept moving around in the back seat and at one point was laying across the seat with his shorts around his ankles and his hand was “digging into his anus,” the report stated.

According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy pulled over and tried to continue a search of Repko, but he kept attempting to pull away into traffic on Route 11, so he was put on a hold and backup was requested to continue Repko’s trip to the Trumbull County Jail, where he was booked on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest and construction official business.

The deputy said that the items retrieved from Repko’s car were suspected to be stolen. The investigation is ongoing.