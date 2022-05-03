AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people have been charged with murder after a missing man was found dead in Auglaize County.

The following people were charged in connection to the incident: 35-year-old Amanda Hovanec from Wapakoneta, 61-year-old Anita Green from Wapakoneta and 33-year-old Anthony Theodoru from South Africa.

Hovanec and Theodorou have been charged with violations of distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in death, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance that resulted in death, and importation of a controlled substance that resulted in death. Theodorou and Green were also charged with accessory after the fact.

On or about April 24, 2022, Hovanec is accused of injecting the victim with Etorphine HCI, a semi-synthetic opioid possessing an analgesic potency approximately 1,000–3,000 times that of morphine. Prior to the crime, Hovanec informed her mother, Green, of her intention to kill the victim. She then informed her that it had been done.

Hovanec drove the victim’s vehicle to a location in Dayton, Ohio, removing the license plate and discarding the vehicle. Theodorou followed Hovanec to Dayton and provided transportation back to the Hovanec residence.

It is further alleged that after returning from Dayton, Hovanec and Theodorou placed the victim’s body in the back of her Honda Pilot. Hovanec and Theodorou agreed Green would transport them to a pre-determined location. Green would return two hours later after they buried the body in a wooded area located at the northwest corner of Blank Pike and Wrestle Creek Road.

Wapakoneta Police were contacted by local hotel staff when the victim failed to check out of his hotel room and personal belongings were left untouched for two days.