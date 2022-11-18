Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – It appears package thieves in Northeast Ohio are taking things to the next level.

According to the Highland Heights Police Department, there was a break-in at UPS this week.

Officers responded to UPS around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the thieves went through 24 delivery trucks in the facility. From those trucks, 70 packages were tampered with or had the contents stolen, according to police.

Police say the thieves appeared to be targeting electronic items.

It’s unclear when the break-in happened or how many people may be involved.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (440)442-8825.

UPS released a short statement to FOX 8.

We are cooperating with the responding local authorities. Because this is an active investigation, we will defer to local authorities for any further comment.