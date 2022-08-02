KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a man after he broke into an apartment, mistakenly believing the resident to be away.

According to the Kettering Police Department, an armed suspect broke into an apartment on the 5600 block of Coach Drive W. because he thought no one was inside. Police said the man was armed with a gun.

The resident of the apartment was home at the time, and they called 911. The suspect then fled on foot, police said. Police were called to the scene at around 9:20 a.m. Civilians and police worked together to efficiently locate the suspect.

At 9:52 a.m., less than an hour after police were called to the scene, officers caught the suspect. They are now waiting to determine what charges will be brought against him.