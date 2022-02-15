CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former employee of the Clark County Auditor’s Office was indicted for one count of theft in office.

According to Clark County Auditor John Federer, former employee Robert M. Vanderhorst stole money from Clark County citizens by allegedly using a fake vendor to create invoices and checks. Federer said in a statement on his website, “…it’s been alleged that Bob Vanderhorst used the extensive knowledge, tenure, and trust gained over a thirty-year career in Clark County to steal money.”

According to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, Vanderhorst was indicted for one count of theft in office on Jan. 14, 2022.

Federer said the scope of the fraud is still under investigation, but early understanding shows the money stolen was from an operational account funded by fees charged for real estate transactions — not public tax dollars.

According to Federer, an employee discovered the alleged fraud by noticing a strange transaction in October of 2021. The employee notified Federer which led to Vanderhorst’s termination.

Federer believes Vanderhorst’s theft was able to go unnoticed due to his extensive knowledge of the office and its financial management systems. From 2013 to 2015, Vanderhorst was on a team that headed a major system upgrade which allowed him to keep his thefts undetectable, Federer alleged.

“The indictment handed down by the county prosecutor represents a first step in the legal process,” said Federer.

For more information, visit Federer’s website at clarkcountyfacts.com.

This incident remains under investigation.