Tennessee Most Wanted fugitive captured in Dayton

Crime

by: Caleb Wethington

Posted: / Updated:

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Most Wanted fugitive, 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph has been captured in Dayton for criminal homicide charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said that Randolph was wanted in connection to an incident from mid-November involving a body found near Cedar Creek Road in Campbell County.

