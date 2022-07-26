PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teens have been arrested for selling meth after a police K-9 alerted to their vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were told that suspected drug dealers were traveling from Dayton to Preble County to sell methamphetamine.

Deputies were performing a traffic stop with a white Dodge Charger on State Route 122, near Gratis Township. While stopped in a church parking lot, a drug K-9 alerted to the vehicle, the release said.

Deputies proceeded to search the car and found approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about 1.9 grams of what deputies suspected to be heroin.

Police arrested the two teenagers inside the car: 19-year-old Keyshawn Russel and 18-year-old David Moore, Jr. Both teens were charged with the following:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony

Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th Degree Felony