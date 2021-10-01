DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 16-year-old charged in connection to a fatal German Township crash was sentenced to a minimum of four years in the Department of Youth Services.

The teen was charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the teen pleaded guilty to all four counts of homicide on Tuesday, September 13.

Judge Helen Wallace said the teen will have to serve a minimum of four years, but may be detained up to their 21st birthday and will not be able to seek early release. The 16-year-old was also ordered to pay restitution of $3,000. Their license will be suspended for six years.

On April 30, 2021, the teen caused the deaths of four people in a German Township crash, according to the prosecutor’s office. 26-year-old Ashley Mance, along with 61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Roberts were killed. Days later, 23-month-old Andrew Johnson died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.