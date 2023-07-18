COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teens will remain in juvenile detention following an altercation at a pool party that turned deadly.

Those boys – ages 15 and 16 – had court hearings Monday, and both are accused of gunning down an 18-year-old.

Both are facing one count of aggravated murder and one count of robbery after 18-year-old Taye Green died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Columbus police.

Court records state a disturbance happened at a high school pool party at the Lake Forest apartment complex near Westerville Friday night.

In court, prosecutors said Green was shot three times in the chest. The attorney representing the 15-year-old suspect asked for his client’s release but was denied by the judge.

“I am asking that you consider releasing him,” the attorney said. “I understand the nature of the offense, so I don’t necessarily think it will be granted. He is adamant about his innocence.”

Both teen suspects will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 20.