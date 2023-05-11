DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the teens accused of murdering a Dayton Lyft driver in 2022 is set to appear in court for a hearing to determine if he will be tried as an adult.

On Jan. 26, 2022, 35-year-old Brandon Cooper of Beavercreek was found dead with gunshot wounds in the front seat of his car in Dayton. The investigation led police to four teenagers who had allegedly robbed a different rideshare driver the same night.

The four teens, all ages 15-16 at the time, were arrested.

There will be a hearing on Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. to determine if one of those suspects will be tried as a juvenile or an adult. A judge has already ruled another of the suspects, Da’Trayvon Mitchell, will be tried as an adult.

A court also ruled earlier this month that Mitchell is competent to stand trial. He is facing several charges, including murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.