Teen suspect in custody after stealing car from Harrison Township gas station

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Marathon gas station on Riverside Road due to reports of a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.

Deputies were sent to a different location at 4:19 a.m. after reports of a vehicle driving into a building were called in. When they arrived to the scene on Rosemary Avenue they identified the car as the stolen vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the owner of the vehicle left her keys on her drivers seat when she went into the Marathon on Riverside Road. Three teenagers exited the gas station and stole the car, ditching the owners purse on Forest Park Drive.

At some point the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a utility pole, then a home on Rosemary Avenue and eventually it came to a stop by a fence.

Authorities said they located the teenagers shortly afterward, taking a male suspect into custody without issue. This matter remains under investigation and WDTN.com will update the story when more information is available.