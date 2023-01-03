Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen was shot in Dayton just after the new year began, police said in a release.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to Woodbine Avenue around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Dayton Fire Department medics brought the teen to Miami Valley Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested, the police department said. Investigation shows that the shooter targeted the teenager specifically.

This incident remains under investigation by the DPD Violent Offenders Unit.