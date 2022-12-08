Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed at a recreation center Tuesday night.

It happened outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on Miles Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The medical examiner confirms that 18-year-old Jamarion Smith was killed.

According to preliminary information from Cleveland police, Smith was leaving the rec center when he was shot by a male wearing a ski mask.

The suspect ran away after the shooting, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Bishop released a statement saying, “My heart is heavy hearing about the death of this young man outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center, which is in my ward. It is and should be a gathering place for youth, families, seniors and more to come together. We won’t let that be taken away.”

In the statement, Bishop said the Cleveland City Council has taken steps to make recreation centers safe. He said there are cameras and safety personnel at city rec centers.

“The Turner rec center is a safe space and offers residents of all ages numerous activities and programs including the new tech center. This is a horrible event, but it is an aberration,” Bishop said. “This shooting is unacceptable and inexcusable and my condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.