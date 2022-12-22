Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A teen is being held at the Lorain County Juvenile detention facility in connection to armed robberies at two Elyria businesses, one dating back to November.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested by Elyria police for a parole violation and once in custody was questioned about the armed robberies, according to a release from the department.

Police say he allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Convenient on East River Street Nov. 13 then another alleged armed robbery in the same strip mall at the Subway on Dec. 18, the release says.

He is also believed to have allegedly stolen a bicycle while armed and fleeing from the Subway robbery, police say.

If you have any information regarding the armed robberies, call Detective Larson at 440-326-1211 or you may also submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.