DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 15-year-old is being tried as an adult and faces murder charges related to the robbery and shooting death of a Lyft driver in Dayton earlier this year.

Da’Trayvon Mitchell, 15, of Dayton, has been indicted on counts related to the robbery and

shooting death of a Lyft driver, and for the robbery of another Lyft driver on Jan. 26, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

On the morning of Jan. 26, a Lyft driver reported to Dayton Police that she had been robbed at gunpoint and her car was taken, the release states.

The victim reported that four males had entered her car on the way to Cambridge Avenue. When they were on St. Agnes Street, the males asked her to stop the vehicle. Two of the males pulled out firearms and forced her out of the vehicle before fleeing in the victim’s car. Dayton Police located the vehicle inside a garage on Anna Street.

While the officers were taking the report from the robbery victim, gunfire was detected in the area of West Grand Avenue at Ferguson Avenue. At the same time, Dayton officers were dispatched on a report of a car crash to the same location.

When the officers arrived, they located the crashed vehicle with a deceased male inside, later identified as 35‐year‐old Brandon Cooper of Beavercreek. The victim had been fatally shot in the back.

Victim Brandon Cooper (Photo courtesy of Brittany Cooper)

The shooting victim’s cellphone showed that he was also a Lyft driver, and was also on the way to Cambridge Avenue, a short distance away from where he was shot.

Investigators surrounded the house on Anna Street and three people exited the home. The SWAT Team was deployed to get the other occupants to exit the residence.

Four juveniles were identified in connection to the robbery and the fatal shooting.

On Dec. 2, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Mitchell on:

Four counts of Murder

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

Three counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

One count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

The counts of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or

near prohibited premises include 3‐year firearm specifications. One of the tampering with

evidence counts includes a 1‐year firearm specification.

Mitchell is currently being held in the Juvenile Justice Center. He will be arraigned on Dec. 29 at 8:30 am.

The other juvenile, Tylan Peaks, is scheduled for an amenability hearing on Jan. 5, 2023.