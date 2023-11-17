HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One juvenile is dead following a shooting on Friday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent out to the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive in Harrison Township in reference to a shooting. The incident took place around 7 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Upon arrival, deputies found that two people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

The driver of one of the vehicles drove to Miami Valley Hospital with a 15-year-old female who was in the passenger seat during the shooting. The 15-year-old was shot during the incident and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other involved vehicle fled the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 937-225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.