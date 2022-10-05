CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The juvenile who is charged in the hit-and-run death of a UC student is the same person who ran over a deputy less than a year ago, according to court documents.

“October 15th, 2021. That date, I’m not going to forget. I can assure you my family won’t forget. Still haunts me to this day,” said Boone County deputy Lt. Chris Hall.

According to our partners at WLWT, deputies spotted suspects driving a stolen vehicle in Union. As they approached, the vehicle sped off through yards, almost hitting a deputy.

Hall said that he was preparing to throw down stop sticks, when the car suddenly changed direction, heading directly at him.

“He made a hard right. And I remember hearing the engine. I remember hearing it accelerate,” Hall said. “I remember seeing the BMW logo right here.”

WLWT reported that Hall was hospitalized and off work for about three months.

The juvenile was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, however, he pleaded to the lesser charge of assault, said WLWT.

According to court documents, a one-year jail sentence was suspected and the juvenile was “released to mom.”

The teen is currently being held in juvenile custody until a hearing to decide if he will be tried as an adult.