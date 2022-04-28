DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager has been charged for allegedly shooting two people at a bowling alley in Kettering.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with the following in connection to the Saturday, April 16 shooting: two counts of felonious assault – deadly weapon, two counts of felonious assault – serious physical harm, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the teen was with a group of people at Woodman Lanes when a fistfight broke out between him and another. During the fight, the suspect allegedly pulled out and fired a gun, striking two people. The shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Both of the victims had received non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The 17-year-old suspect was later arrested and charged after being identified from witness statements and surveillance video.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said, “Once again, a 17‐year‐old has a gun and fires it in complete disregard for the safety of others. This defendant should not even have a firearm, and certainly should not have discharged it in a crowded bowling alley. Juveniles cannot be permitted to use firearms to solve their petty disputes, and when they do, they will be held accountable.”

A motion has been filed to try the teenager as an adult for the shooting.