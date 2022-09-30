MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen has been charged after a mystery package prompted a police investigation at the Middletown High School.

The Middletown High School and middle school were both placed under lockdown on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found in the Middletown High School boy’s bathroom. The item appeared to be an explosive device, and the High School was evacuated according to district and police policy.

Students were dismissed early from high school, the middle school later resumed classes.

Officers from the Middletown Police Department secured the high school with the help of surrounding agencies, The City of Middletown said. The mystery package was deemed to be non-explosive and the school itself was safe.

Investigation showed a 17-year-old boy had placed the package in the bathroom. He was charged with inducing panic, a felony in the 2nd degree. He also received school discipline.

This incident remains under investigation.