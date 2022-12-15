COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy has been arrested for bringing a gun into a school zone last week.

According to Columbus police, on Dec. 7 at about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of West Broad Street in the Westgate neighborhood on a report of a large fight, with witnesses reporting seeing a male retrieve a gun from a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw a car leave the area quickly and pull into a public school parking lot on the 2300 block of West Mound Street in South Central Hilltop.

Police did not say which school parking lot the driver pulled into, but the closest public school to the location is Hilltonia Middle School at 2345 W. Mound St.

Police said officers then initiated a traffic stop and arrested the driver, a 17-year-old male, for a traffic violation. Officers said they found a 9mm handgun in the car.

The boy has been charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and conveying deadly weapons into a school safety zone, according to police.