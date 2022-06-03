AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

The victim was found in the parking lot near the basketball courts of the I Promise School at 400 West Market Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ethan Liming, of Akron.

Liming was with a group of friends who pulled into the school parking lot, police said. Shortly after arriving, the victim and his friends became involved in a fight with at least three other males who were already on the property playing basketball. During the ordeal, the victim was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted, police said.

The victim’s friends rushed home to call 911, which alerted the police to the situation.

Police said Liming had severe injuries. He was pronounced dead just minutes after he was found.

Akron Public Schools called Liming a “rising senior” and “student leader” at Firestone Community Learning Center.

“The death of a student affects all of Akron Public Schools. Ethan’s passing is, sadly, one of many we have experienced during this school year. May we all pause a moment from our daily pressures to give thanks for the lives of these children. May we forever find ways to keep our memories of them alive. Each of these losses reminds us about how precious, and sometimes fleeting, life can be,” the district said in a statement.

Counseling services will be available to Firestone CLC students.

Ethan Liming (Photo courtesy: Akron Public Schools)

Akron police have not released possible suspect information.

LeBron James, who opened the I Promise School with the Akron Public School district released a statement:

“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! My the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community! 💚👑,” he said in a tweet.

The LeBron James Family Foundation also released a statement saying, “Our community is everything to us. We were devastated to learn of the overnight incident that saw a life lost near our school. We are grieving with our community over another senseless act of violence. Our I Promise School campus is safe and secure as we continue to do everything we can to support our students, families and the entire Akron community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.