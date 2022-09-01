COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week.

James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns from the property, on East 25th Street. Keys will be arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Thursday on charges of discharging a firearm, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Keys had originally been arrested and charged with improper discharge of a firearm and inducing panic in Franklin County Municipal Court. During his arraignment, a judge gave him a $50,000 bond. Keys posted bond on Monday and his preliminary hearing in municipal court was dismissed, according to court records.

Groveport police said Keys and a 15-year-old fired shots outside the Groveport Madison High School football stadium during a game on Aug. 19. Officers detained Keys and the teenager after locating one handgun that was altered to make it fully automatic. Police said no one was injured and that six rounds were fired from the gun.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, Groveport Madison Schools said the shooting happened with two minutes left in the game against Canal Winchester and gunshots were heard from near the school’s tennis courts north of the stadium. Fans attending the game said they were evacuated from the stadium around 9:30 p.m. and instructed to leave school grounds.