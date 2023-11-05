CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A 17-year-old male was arrested for bringing a gun to a Centerville High School football game.

During a football game between Centerville High School and Springfield High School on Friday, Nov. 3, a spectator noticed another individual concealing a gun in his pocket. The incident occurred in the Elks Football Stadium behind the high school.

According to Centerville police, the spectator alerted officers on security detail to the situation. Officers were able to locate the individual and apprehend him.

The individual was a 17-year-old from Springfield. He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon on school property, resisting arrest and failing to disclose personal information during the investigation.

Centerville schools notified families of the incident through an email on Saturday.