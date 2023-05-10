DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 14-year-old Kettering Fairmont High School student who was arrested after a threat to shoot up the school was made on social media appeared in juvenile court for an initial hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The student, who has not been identified, is being held on an inducing panic charge, a felony of the second degree, after telling authorities he wanted school to be cancelled for the day.

Weapons were recovered in the teenager’s home, but Kettering police said they do not believe there was an intent to harm anyone.

“We are scheduled to come back to court next Wednesday, a week from today, 2 p.m. on May 17, 2023,” Helen Wallace, Montgomery County Juvenile Court judge, said at the hearing.

“At that time, we will hopefully have the results of your assessment and can make the best decision moving forward, but, young man, right now you are charged with a very serious offense, and we need to make sure that everyone is going to be safe.”

This was the student’s first offense with the law, according to authorities.