Task force arrests 9 people in Montgomery County prostitution sting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, working with the Butler Township and Vandalia Police Departments, arrested nine people on prostitution and drug-related charges following a sting.
The sting was a part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation. The operation started after law enforcement caught wind of prostitution-related advertisements that were posted on various websites.
Seven of the nine were arrested and charged with soliciting and criminal tools:
- Jessica Berkman, 29
- Rebecca Buchanan, 46
- Joseph Lunne, 47
- Kush Patel, 25
- Lasasha Ruggles, 33
- Lawrence Wellner, 63
- Ivy Wilks, 37
Hassaun Brown, 43, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution; while William Hay, 29, was arrested and charged for possession of drugs.
All nine are currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail.