Task force arrests 9 people in Montgomery County prostitution sting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, working with the Butler Township and Vandalia Police Departments, arrested nine people on prostitution and drug-related charges following a sting.

The sting was a part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation. The operation started after law enforcement caught wind of prostitution-related advertisements that were posted on various websites.

Seven of the nine were arrested and charged with soliciting and criminal tools:

Jessica Berkman, 29

Rebecca Buchanan, 46

Joseph Lunne, 47

Kush Patel, 25

Lasasha Ruggles, 33

Lawrence Wellner, 63

Ivy Wilks, 37

Hassaun Brown, 43, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution; while William Hay, 29, was arrested and charged for possession of drugs.

All nine are currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail.