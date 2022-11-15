Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting on U.S. 35 West that police are considering “targeted.”

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 a call came in for a reported shooting on U.S. 35 West near I-75, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police reported stated that upon arrival, officers found a man in a gray SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lt. Steven Bauer with the Dayton Police Department said the 22-year-old man was able to flag people down for help. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and is now stable.

“This is not a random act of violence. This appears to be a targeted act of violence,” said Bauer.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.

