Takoda Collins’ father sentenced to 51 years to life for death of son

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The father of Takoda Collins was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison Wednesday for the murder of his 10-year-old son in December 2019.

Al-Mutahan McLean was charged with one count of murder by way of felonious assault, rape by force, kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment. He pleaded guilty earlier in September to the one count of manslaughter and the three counts of child endangerment.

Takoda died in December of 2019 of blunt force trauma, asphyxia, and water submersion. Prosecutors said McLean abused Takoda for years.

“From as early as his first-grade year in 2015, Takoda suffered, daily, excessive abuse, inflicted by his biological father,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Amanda Hinze, McLean’s girlfriend, also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of child endangerment related to her involvement in the acts of abuse and torture that contributed to the death of Takoda. She, along with her sister, Jennifer Ebert, are scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.