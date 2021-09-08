Takoda Collins’ father pleads guilty to his December 2019 murder

Crime

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The father of Takoda Collins pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering his 10-year-old son in December 2019.

Al-Mutahan McLean is facing a sentence of 40- to 51-years to life in prison. He is being charged with one count of murder by way of felonious assault, rape by force, kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment.

McLean plead guilty to the one count of manslaughter and the three counts of child endangerment.

Amanda Hinze, McLean’s girlfriend at the time of the murder, also pleaded guilty Wednesday. A gag order is preventing the plea from being made public but McLean did implicate her in his guilty plea.

Both McLean and Hinze were arraigned on July 8, 2020, and were held on a $1 million bond. McLean’s sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. 

