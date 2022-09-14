HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A tablet got involved as a weapon when a man confronted another who was filming him in Hilliard, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The attack happened on Friday evening in the 5000 block of Singleton Drive, when one of two victims started filming a shirtless man who jumped his fence several times, police said. When the suspect noticed he was being filmed, he became aggressive and came toward the man who had him on camera.

A second man stepped in between them to try and diffuse the situation. Then, the suspect sucker punched that second victim, according to CPD. After pushing past the man he struck, the suspect then pulled a tablet computer out of his waistband and hit the victim filming him, cutting the side of his face.

Columbus police did not say what happened after the attack, but are actively looking for the suspect with a tablet. They asked anyone with information on his identity to email or call a detective at 614-645-4254.