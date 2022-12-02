WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Westlake Police Department released information Thursday about an early morning SWAT situation at a hotel.
According to police, officers learned Wednesday night that someone staying at the Sonesta Suites Hotel had a warrant for a homicide that happened in Cleveland.
Westlake detectives started surveilling the hotel. When they did, they also identified a man who was wanted on an ATF warrant for possession of a machine gun.
According to police, officers obtained a warrant for the hotel room.
The SWAT Team served the warrant just after 5 a.m.
Police say there were almost a dozen people in the room, including the homicide suspect and the ATF warrant suspect.
Neither has been identified.
According to police, officers recovered 3 handguns and suspected narcotics.
Police say 2 of the men there were also parolees in violation of their terms.
2 juveniles who were in the room were turned over to their parents, according to police.