SWAT requested, then called off for standoff on Huffman Avenu

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police called SWAT Monday evening after a man and woman, both with warrants for felonious assault, refused to come out of a house they were in.
Authorities were pursuing the man when he ran into the house on Huffman Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Both suspects eventually surrendered and were taken into custody.
The call for SWAT was canceled prior to this happening.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
