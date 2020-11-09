SWAT requested, then called off for standoff on Huffman Avenu

Dayton Police chased a suspect into a home on Huffman Avenue. SWAT was called but not needed. (WDTN/Sean Callahan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police called SWAT Monday evening after a man and woman, both with warrants for felonious assault, refused to come out of a house they were in.

Authorities were pursuing the man when he ran into the house on Huffman Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. Both suspects eventually surrendered and were taken into custody.

The call for SWAT was canceled prior to this happening.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

