SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A SWAT team is involved in a standoff outside a Sidney home on Friday, authorities say.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department was called to a home on Doering Street on Friday. The incident developed into an active situation, and SWAT was called to the scene.

Three armored vehicles are currently involved in a standoff outside the home, 2 NEWS crews on the scene reported. One vehicle is owned by the Piqua Police Department. The two other vehicles are unmarked.

At this time, it is unknown what events lead up to the standoff.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.