DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A SWAT team was called to a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, SWAT crews are outside of a home on Norman Avenue near Wheatley Avenue. All of Norman Avenue has been blocked off at this time.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team members can be heard giving commands to someone inside the home, 2 NEWS crews reported. None of the surrounding homes have been ordered to evacuate at this time.

Dayton Police and medics are also on the scene.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.