WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian Sunday afternoon.

Police said 46-year-old Sherry Haywood died of several traumatic injuries on May 29. She was found dead on Mulhauser Road just west of State Route 747.

A white Ford Edge SUV was seen on a security camera, Police said. The vehicle had damage to the front passenger’s side headlight and bumper. On Thursday night, June 2, the car was found in the Willows Apartment Complex off Chesterdale Drive in Springdale.

Police are continuing to investigate this fatal collision. Anyone with information about the incident should call the West Chester Police at 513-777-7270 or use the online tip line here.