Suspects turn themselves in after assault at Xenia nail salon

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia police officers were sent to a nail salon on Xenia Towne Square on reports of an assault Tuesday, April 27.

Officers arrived around 1:45 p.m. and found that the suspects had already left, but the victim was still at the scene. Though injured, the victim did not require medical attention.

Police were provided video that showed enough of the suspects to identify them and the car they left in. The video was allegedly shared on social media, however, it is not clear by which party. The Xenia Police Division also received a number of tips from the community identifying the suspects.

Once police identified them, they obtained arrest warrants, but both suspects turned themselves in to the Xenia Police Division Friday afternoon.

